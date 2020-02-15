Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.68

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.68 and last traded at $105.44, with a volume of 86046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

