Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.77

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.77 and last traded at C$31.60, with a volume of 146402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.69 million and a PE ratio of 95.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Lawn Corp will post 1.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Park Lawn Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

