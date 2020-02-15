Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.40

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.40 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 422523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

SDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.53. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

