SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.25

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 11598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

