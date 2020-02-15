iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $268.12

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $268.12 and last traded at $267.88, with a volume of 29336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 231,765 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

