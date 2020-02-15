HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,590,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 14,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HP by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HP stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. HP has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. HP’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

