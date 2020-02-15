Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.16

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 110455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 233,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 128,029 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 18,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

