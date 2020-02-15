Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.64

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $105.49, with a volume of 32093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $5,370,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

