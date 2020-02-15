Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.20

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.20 and last traded at $112.39, with a volume of 39171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 188,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,404. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 201,133 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253,732 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

