Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.97

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

EEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $746.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 249,090 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 283,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

