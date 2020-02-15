Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $842.00

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 842 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 801 ($10.54), with a volume of 152538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 817 ($10.75).

Several research analysts have commented on GYS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 706.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

About Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

