Short Interest in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Grows By 14.7%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Office Depot has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Office Depot by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 709,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,285,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Office Depot by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 419,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 233,753 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Depot by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

