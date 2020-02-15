Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GNK stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $358.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.14. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 154,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,339 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

