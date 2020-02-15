William Blair Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Market Perform

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $63.82 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $417,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock worth $2,278,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 311,941 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 817,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

