Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 11,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,897,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after purchasing an additional 784,824 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

