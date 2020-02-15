Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

NYSE:SWK opened at $166.97 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

