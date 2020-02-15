Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Carnival by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,138,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

