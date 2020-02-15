SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
NYSE FLOW opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 766,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPX Flow Company Profile
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.