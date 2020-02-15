SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE FLOW opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 766,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

