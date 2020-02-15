JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.
DOOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.
Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
