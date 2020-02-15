JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

