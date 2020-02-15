Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 52,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

