Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 776,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOHU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,823,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,569,000 after buying an additional 309,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 586,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 621.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 143,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $418.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

