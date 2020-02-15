PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PC Tel by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PC Tel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of -0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.65%.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

