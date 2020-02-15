Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 422,513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,606,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

