Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

