Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.
