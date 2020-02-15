Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SON. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

