Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 29.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Evolus stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.30.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 2,162.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 224,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Evolus by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 509,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 107,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

