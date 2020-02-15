Cormark Comments on Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Indigo Books & Music in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

TSE IDG opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.18. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

