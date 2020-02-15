William Blair Comments on Thermon Group Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Thermon Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THR. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of THR stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $704.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 78,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

