TheStreet Upgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to B+

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

