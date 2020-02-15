FY2020 EPS Estimates for NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Increased by Analyst

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15).

Shares of TSE:NG opened at C$11.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.68. The company has a current ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 44.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.84 and a 12-month high of C$12.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.24.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$150,316.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,359,416.92. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$568,911.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,650 shares of company stock worth $2,501,088.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

