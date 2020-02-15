Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

