Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to Hold

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:LONE opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

