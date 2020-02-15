Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.17% from the company’s previous close.

REPL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.99. Replimune Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $14,971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.