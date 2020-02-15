Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.07.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 438,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 289,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 256,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

