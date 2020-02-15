TheStreet Lowers Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $327.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 151,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

