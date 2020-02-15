TheStreet Downgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.

NYSE AYI opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 231.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

