Creative Planning Sells 4,652 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on COG shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.