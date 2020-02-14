Creative Planning Cuts Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AAON were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AAON by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

