Creative Planning Takes $289,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

Latest News

Creative Planning Sells 385 Shares of Albemarle Co.
Creative Planning Sells 4,652 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Allegion PLC Shares Sold by Creative Planning
Creative Planning Cuts Position in AAON, Inc.
Creative Planning Takes $289,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF
Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe
