Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NWPX stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

