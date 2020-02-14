IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,782 shares of company stock worth $129,669,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

