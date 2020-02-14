Creative Planning Has $305,000 Stock Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,454 shares of company stock worth $8,057,687 over the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 3.32.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

