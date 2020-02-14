Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $291.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.21. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $210.13 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

