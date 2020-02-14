Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.05 and a 200-day moving average of $254.32. The firm has a market cap of $1,425.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

