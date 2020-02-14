Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 72,880 Shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,880 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

NYSE HFRO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

