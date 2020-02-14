Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

