769 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $301.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.81 and a 52-week high of $304.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

