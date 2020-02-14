iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,708,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $50.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

