Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe
Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe
IHS Markit Ltd Shares Acquired by Creative Planning
IHS Markit Ltd Shares Acquired by Creative Planning
Creative Planning Has $305,000 Stock Position in Stitch Fix Inc
Creative Planning Has $305,000 Stock Position in Stitch Fix Inc
Everest Re Group Ltd Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Everest Re Group Ltd Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report