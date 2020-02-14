Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

