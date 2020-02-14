Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Royal Gold by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,292 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,041,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.